Kochi

Painting competition for children

The CMFRI, as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, is organising a painting competition for schoolchildren on the theme ‘City Life’. Only water colour paintings done on drawing sheets with a length of 38 cm and breadth of 28 cm are allowed for the competition. Works done by students of LP and UP categories should reach Dr. Shyam S. Salim, Nodal Officer, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, CMFRI, Ernakulam North PO, Kochi - 682018 before October 28. For details, call 9539749915 or 994710900.

— Special Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:29:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Painting-competition-for-children/article16072448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY