POCSO case throws up a legal tangle

A case involving a minor boy, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), for reportedly fathering a baby with a minor girl has created a legal predicament as both the “perpetrator and the victim” can be equally booked under the Act.

The city police have booked a case based on the statement of a 17-year-old girl that a 12-year-old boy fathered a child with her.

The State is duty-bound to book a case against the girl too invoking the provisions of Section 7, 8, 11, and 12 of the Act as a minor was involved. Meanwhile, the police have approached the court for collecting blood samples of the boy and the baby in the case.

J. Sandhya, Member of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, told The Hindu that law needed to take care of the boy too in the case as he was a minor. The focus would be on reforming the child involved and the children would have to go through the process of juvenile justice procedures, she said.

Legal experts said the provisions of POCSO could be invoked against the boy as well as the girl simultaneously as both were minors at the time of committing the offence.

Yet, being minors, they could be spared the punishments prescribed by the law that was enacted to deal with sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Legal conundrum

Elaborating on the legal conundrum involved in the case, experts said neither the boy nor the girl could be tried in POCSO courts as they were minors, though a case could be registered against them under the Act. They would be treated as “children in conflict with law” and tried by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) concerned, explained a judicial officer.

“As the law does not envision a situation where a woman rapes a man, in this case, the girl could be tried for sexually molesting the boy,” argued a lawyer.

Even if the JJB held them guilty, they would not have to undergo imprisonment as they were minors and could be released on probation. They would be under the supervision of a probation officer, who would report on their conduct to the authorities concerned, explained a lawyer. The child born out of such a sexual union would be treated as an illegitimate child and could continue to be so as there could not be a marriage between two minors. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act specifies that a girl needs to turn 18 and boy 21 for getting married.

Another legal expert suggested waiting for the DNA tests to delve deeper into the issue as the paternity of the child could be scientifically proven only through genetic profiling.

The legal and emotional issues running deep in the case have got further complicated as it has been revealed that the boy and the girl are closely related.

