Online mutation of property in 73 villages from Jan.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Friday said that from January, the mutation process would be made online in 73 villages where survey measures had been completed.

He directed village officers concerned to complete the necessary measures in this regard within three months. There are 127 village offices in the district.

Steps had to be taken with regard to the thandaper as well before the online mutation process could be rolled out. Tahsildars would be responsible for the completion of these measures for which they would have to draw up a road map.

Permission had been granted for the appointment of an IT nodal officer in each taluk for the smooth transition to online. The project would be taken forward with the cooperation of Akshaya and sub registrar offices.

Committees

Separate committees would be formed under tahsildars in taluks. These committees should discuss the project and submit recommendations.

Mr. Safirulla declared awards for the best performing tahsildars in this regard. Infrastructure facilities at some taluk offices continued to be poor. The collector called for reports with regard to the infrastructural gaps to be filled.

Deputy Collectors K.B. Babu, T.V. Subhash, Benny Sebastian, K.K. Sidharthan; Assistant Collector Renu Raj; and junior superintendent Beena Anand spoke at the meeting.

State IT cell coordinators and C-DIT officials explained the training programmes.

IT nodal officers to be appointed in all taluks for overseeing the transition to online mode