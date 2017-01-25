One more held for trade union worker’s abduction

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the case involving two suspended Congress leaders — Maradu municipal vice-chairman Antony Asanparambil and councillor Jinson Peter — over the alleged abduction and assault of a trade union worker.

The arrested is Jimmy, 34, a native of Guruvayur and the 10th accused in the case. Jimmy is a member of the gang led by ‘Bhai’ Nazeer. The complainant was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the 15-member gang.

The police have already arrested 14 persons, including gangsters Kundannoor Thampi and Bhai Nazeer, in the case. Antony and Jinson had surrendered before the investigating officer after the High Court had dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas.

According to the case, Shukkoor, an INTUC worker, was detained at a secret location in a dispute over removal of mud from a construction site at Nettoor.