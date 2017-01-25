Kochi

One more held for trade union worker’s abduction

Jimmy, a native of Guruvayur, is the 10th accused in the case

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the case involving two suspended Congress leaders — Maradu municipal vice-chairman Antony Asanparambil and councillor Jinson Peter — over the alleged abduction and assault of a trade union worker.

The arrested is Jimmy, 34, a native of Guruvayur and the 10th accused in the case. Jimmy is a member of the gang led by ‘Bhai’ Nazeer. The complainant was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the 15-member gang.

The police have already arrested 14 persons, including gangsters Kundannoor Thampi and Bhai Nazeer, in the case. Antony and Jinson had surrendered before the investigating officer after the High Court had dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas.

According to the case, Shukkoor, an INTUC worker, was detained at a secret location in a dispute over removal of mud from a construction site at Nettoor.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:39:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/One-more-held-for-trade-union-worker%E2%80%99s-abduction/article17093534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY