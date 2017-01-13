Kochi

One dies, three injured in road accidents

One person died and three sustained injuries in two separate accidents reported from the Ernakulam rural district here on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 22-year-old, identified as Eldhose Sunny of Nellimattom, died when his two-wheeler collided with a school bus near Kothamangalam. Ananthu, a native of palluruthy who was riding pillion on the bike, has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

In a separate incident, two persons were injured when a car collided head-on with a speeding van near Pezhakkapilly, Muvattupuzha, on MC Road.

The accidents were reported even as the Ernakulam rural police registered a whopping 1,444 cases for traffic violations in just two days as part of a special drive. While a total of 989 cases were lodged for helmet-less ride, 239 people were booked for drunk driving and 202 others for rash and negligent driving.

As many as 11 cases were registered for using mobile phone while driving and another three for illegal parking.

The drive was carried out in the wake of rising road accidents in the region.

According to official estimates, over 300 persons had lost their lives in the Ernakulam rural region in road accidents in the past one year alone.

