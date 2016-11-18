Norms for reporting court proceedings

The Kerala High Court has issued norms for accreditation of correspondents covering High Court proceedings.

The norms approved at a meeting of the Full Court of the High Court on November 11 stipulates that any working journalist or correspondent who wants to regularly report the High Court proceedings must have a Bar Council of India-recognised law degree.

Such journalists should have five years of continuous regular court reporting experience in a daily newspaper/electronic media organisation or a national or international agency immediately prior to the submission of application for accreditation, of which at least three-and-a-half years must have been at the Kerala High Court or Supreme Court or any other High Courts.

Besides, he/she should have regularly reported the proceedings of the High Court for at least six months for newspaper/news agency or for an electronic media on a temporary accreditation granted to him/her and should continue to represent a daily newspaper of not less than 10,000 circulation certified by the Registrar of Newspapers, the Audit Bureau of Circular (ABC), or the Director of State Information Bureau or a national or international news agency or an electronic media.

Temporary accreditation

Temporary accreditation would be issued to journalists who possess a law degree and have two-year continuous regular court reporting experience.

The Kerala High Court will issue identity cards to accredited journalists and give them free copies of orders/judgments on a written request.

The norms also make it clear that the Chief Justice can withdraw a regular or temporary accreditation at any time without assigning any reason and such decision shall be final and binding.

The norms will come into effect with immediate effect, the order on the norms issued by Ashok Menon, Registrar General of the High Court, said.