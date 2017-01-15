No roadside parking of container lorries from Jan. 26

KOCHI: District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has said that parking of container lorries along the Kalamassery-Vallarpadam road would be banned in a phased manner from January 26. Meanwhile, a lorry parking facility is being readied on three acres by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), said a press release here.

The pay-and-park facility, which will be ready by January 26, can accommodate 150 lorries at a time.

A permanent space for parking container lorries and associated facilities for drivers and crew have been a long-pending demand.

The Cochin Port Trust (CPT) had set apart 3.5 acres for BPCL in June 2016 for developing a parking space with facilities like kiosks, ATMs, and a toilet complex.

Lorry parking along Container Road has been blamed for a series of accidents. Moreover, dumping of waste and poor lighting also add to the woes of motorists using the road. The 17-km national highway from Kalamassery links NH 47 to the International Container Transshipment Terminal on Vallarpadam island.