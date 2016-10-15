No restrictions on media: HC

The Registrar General of the Kerala High Court on Friday clarified once again that there are no restrictions on the entry of mediapersons onto any court premises for gathering and reporting news.

The press note was issued by Ashok Menon, Registrar General, against the backdrop of the assurance given by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Mohan M. Shantanagoudar to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when the latter met him on Tuesday.

The CM had said that a public announcement would be made that there was no ban on media at High Court.