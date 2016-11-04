Kochi

No pollution threat due to leakage: PCB

‘Resuming operations at the plant does not pose any threat’

The leakage of carbon disulfide and the subsequent fire at the Hindustan Insecticide Limited (HIL) factory on Wednesday has not caused serious air and water pollution, according to a monitoring report of the regional office of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The report prepared by environment engineer Thrideep Kumar has been submitted to KSPCB Chairman K. Sajeevan.

The agency has served a closure notice to HIL in the wake of the incident. Mr. Sajeevan has also asked PCB engineers to monitor the quality of air and water in the aftermath of the incident to verify whether it has sparked off pollution.

According to the report, the water that was used to cool down the tank that caught fire was not drained out since its Ph value was not within permissible limits.

The company was asked to treat the water, which proved that the effluent treatment plant was in order. There was no foul odour following the chemical leakage.

The report added that resuming operations at the plant did not pose any pollution threat.

Trade unions intervene

Meanwhile, a delegation of trade union leaders, including CITU president K.N. Gopinath, met the KSPCB Chairman in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding that the closure notice be revoked. “The closure notice was uncalled for. An explanation notice would have been sufficient,” Mr. Gopinath.

He said the chairman had promised to revoke the closure notice as soon as the board was convinced that there was no threat of pollution.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 3:01:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/No-pollution-threat-due-to-leakage-PCB/article16436027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY