No pollution threat due to leakage: PCB

The leakage of carbon disulfide and the subsequent fire at the Hindustan Insecticide Limited (HIL) factory on Wednesday has not caused serious air and water pollution, according to a monitoring report of the regional office of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The report prepared by environment engineer Thrideep Kumar has been submitted to KSPCB Chairman K. Sajeevan.

The agency has served a closure notice to HIL in the wake of the incident. Mr. Sajeevan has also asked PCB engineers to monitor the quality of air and water in the aftermath of the incident to verify whether it has sparked off pollution.

According to the report, the water that was used to cool down the tank that caught fire was not drained out since its Ph value was not within permissible limits.

The company was asked to treat the water, which proved that the effluent treatment plant was in order. There was no foul odour following the chemical leakage.

The report added that resuming operations at the plant did not pose any pollution threat.

Trade unions intervene

Meanwhile, a delegation of trade union leaders, including CITU president K.N. Gopinath, met the KSPCB Chairman in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding that the closure notice be revoked. “The closure notice was uncalled for. An explanation notice would have been sufficient,” Mr. Gopinath.

He said the chairman had promised to revoke the closure notice as soon as the board was convinced that there was no threat of pollution.