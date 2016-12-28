No end to truck owners’ woes

KOCHI: It was not the gift N.R. Prakash Kumar was looking forward to this Christmas.

A day after Christmas, workers of his container truck parked along the Container Terminal Road found the windshield of the vehicle smashed.

A petition was duly filed with the Mulavukad police, while he had to shell out over Rs.10,000 to get the truck back on the road.

“This is not a one-off incident. A few months ago, someone stole the battery from my truck. These are unnecessary expenses over and above the operational expenses,” said Mr. Kumar who hails from Koothattukulam.

This was a sentiment supported by Cochin Container Carrier Owners Welfare Association (CCCOWA).

“Theft of tyres and batteries has been the most common of all. Petitions with the police have hardly evoked any response, and hence there remains no effective deterrent. In fact, the police seem to be least interested and instead even fined the petitioners in some cases,” said Tomy Thomas, secretary, CCCOWA.

However, public sympathy was not with truck owners as their vehicles parked along the Container Terminal Road had caused several fatal accidents over the years.

Mr. Thomas, however, saw damaging vehicles not as a show of fury by local residents but an act of anti-social elements who want to make a living without breaking a sweat. A stolen tyre fetches them up to Rs.5,000 and a battery Rs.3,000, he said.

The police rejected both the accusations that inflicting damage to vehicles was common, and that they were hand in glove with the guilty. We are investigating a recent incident in which the windshield of a truck was smashed, police sources said.

“Container trucks are huge and cannot be parked at home like, say, cars. Without proper parking space we cannot park them anywhere else but the road. We had struck work for a couple of days in July demanding a solution to parking problems. The strike was eventually called off on the intervention of Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran,” said Mr. Thomas who put the blame for parking woes squarely on the Cochin Port Trust (CPT).

The CPT, on its part, has handed over five acres to oil major BPCL, which has volunteered to ready a comprehensive parking facility. Now, all stakeholders are waiting for the facility to be commissioned.