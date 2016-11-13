No cash: ‘frustrated’ man smashes ATM glass wall

In what could perhaps be described as the first sign of things beginning to spiral out of control over shortage of currency notes, a person, apparently frustrated over the non-availability of cash, smashed the glass door of a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM booth at Chakkarapparambu near Vyttila by hurling stones.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, and the act was caught in the CCTV camera.

The man was obviously furious over the non-availability of cash in the ATM. He then forcibly downed the shutter of the nearby SBI branch from outside.

Incidentally, it was an all-women branch with a manager and three staffers. When the manager emerged out of the building after opening the shutter, the man allegedly hurled abuse at her.

Complaint filed

The officer subsequently filed a police complaint on Friday night. The CCTV footage of the entire episode was also handed over to the police.

The incident raised apprehensions about the safety of bank staff.

Bank staff have been working on a punishing schedule ever since banks reopened on Thursday after the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.