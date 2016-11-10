No adverse impact on sector: realtors

Realtors of Kerala feel that the government decision on high denomination currencies will not adversely affect the sector. Though there could be some initial privation, they feared that second sale by flat owners may be negatively impacted.

Assessing the fallout of the decision, Haseeb Ahamad, chairman, Kerala unit of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), said the organised sector was unlikely to be impacted by the government move.

There would be bank loans tied to around 80 per cent of the units sold in the organised real estate sector. While the banks would extent up to 80 per cent of the loan amount, the customers need to raise the rest of the amount. Since a major portion of the loan amount came from banks in such deals, unaccounted money cannot come in these transactions, he said.

The builders in the unorganised sector may feel the pinch as their money transactions need not be always routed through the banking channels, Mr. Ahamad said.

Second sales

However, in case of second sales by those who have purchased flats from the organised sector, the decision could have an impact. Buyers may tend to channel their unaccounted income in such transactions, he said.

Mr. Ahamad felt that land transactions may take a beating as it was believed that unaccounted income was often used for such deals.