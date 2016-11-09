New team to probe extortion case

A new team headed by Fort Kochi Circle Inspector P. Raj Kumar will re-investigate the second extortion case against Karukappilly Siddique, a former DYFI leader in Kochi.

The probe will be based on a complaint filed by a person called Nissar Ahammed, a native of Thalassery, with the Ernakulam North Police in 2012. Despite registering a case, the police had then failed to file a chargesheet.

Fresh complaint

Siddique allegedly extorted more than Rs.25 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of a business deal four years ago.

He also allegedly assaulted the complainant on several occasions. Based on the fresh complaint, a case was registered against Siddique for assault, kidnap and extortion.

ACP to probe

case against Husain

Shihabudeen, Assistant Commissioner of Police, District Crime Records Bureau, Kochi, will head the probe into the case against V.A. Zakir Husain, former CPI(M) Kalamassery area secretary.

The decision was taken by DGP Loknath Behera on Tuesday.

The case followed a complaint lodged by Jube Paulose from Vennala, alleging that Husain had threatened him to withdraw from a business deal. Karukappilly Siddique is the second accused in the case. The case was registered under IPC Sections 323, 342, 363, 365, 506(1) and 120 (b) for illegal confinement and criminal intimidation.