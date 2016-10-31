New research programmes at Cusat

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has chalked out plans to step up research in ‘safe and secure shipping and clean oceans’ based on the objectives being laid out by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Its K.M. School of Marine Engineering will initiate research programmes in areas of design as well as running and maintenance of diesel engines. “The School has identified a few areas such as emission control, engine vibration and ship dynamics and stability as the thrust areas of research,” said K.A. Simon, Director.