New Archbishop for Varappuzha

Joseph Kalathiparambil has been appointed the Archbishop of Varappuzha after the present Archbishop Francis Kallarakkal decided to step down after turning 75. He was in office for six years.

The new Archbishop is currently the secretary of the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, Rome.

The news of the appointment of the new Archbishop was read out by Archbishop Kallarakkal at the headquarters of the archdiocese in the city on Monday.

The new appointee is expected to arrive in Kochi in November and till he assumes office Archbishop Kallarakkal will be the apostolic administrator for the archdiocese.

The new Archbishop was born in October 1952 in Vaduthala and joined the Ernakulam minor seminary in 1965. He was ordained a priest in March 1978. He was ordained the bishop of Calicut in February 2002 by the late Archbishop Dainel Acharuparampil.