Naval Air Enclave opened at CIAL

A Naval Air Enclave (NAE) was inaugurated at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery near here, by Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of Naval Staff, on Wednesday.

The NAE will facilitate the operations of Boeing P8I aircraft to enhance the surveillance of area around the western coast and the strategically critical Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands. It will also enable timely assistance to neighbouring countries which share friendly ties with India.

The naval air enclave will be utilised to accommodate and operate aircraft which cannot be operated from INS Garuda due to inadequate runway length.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Lanba said that the air enclave revived the bond between the Navy and civil operators which had come to a halt with the shifting of civil air operations to CIAL. The air station at Garuda is limited in its operations due to space restrictions, bird menace due to the very dense human habitation in vicinity and growing obstructions around the airfield.

The establishment of CIAL offered a unique opportunity to the armed forces to utilise its facilities to meet their growing needs.

The function was attended by Vice Admiral A.R. Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command; Rear Admiral R.B. Pandit, Chief of Staff, SNC; Shabeer A.M., executive director, CIAL; Sony Chacko, chief financial officer; K.P. Thankachan, general manager; R.F. Dçruz, airport director; besides other service and civilian dignitaries.

To facilitate

the operations of

Boeing P8I aircraft

to enhance surveillance