National meet today on oral infections

The 38th national conference of the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD), ‘PedoByte-2016, will begin on Thursday at Le Meridian Convention Centre.

More than 1,000 pedodontics specialists and faculty members will assemble to hold discussions on dental diseases in the paediatric age group, their effects, treatment, management and preventive measures.

Noted cardiac surgeon M.S. Valiathan will inaugurate the conference at 4.30 p.m. Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, president, Dental Council of India, and Dr. Prem Nair, medical director, Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, will speak.

Dr. Balagopal Varma, organising secretary, in a statement said that the three-day conference would feature more than 60 scientific sessions in two venues covering all relevant topics in pedodontics, like oral infections and diseases in children, new insights into diagnosis, prevention, treatment and care. There would be separate sessions on evolution in orthodontic treatment strategies, caries management, global perspective on sedation in paediatric dentistry, and pain management in children based on technology and multimedia and minimal invasive dentistry.

