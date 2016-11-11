NHAI sets in motion work for new bypass

Faced with traffic snarls and slow-moving traffic on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will invite tenders this month for a detailed project report (DPR) on a new four-lane corridor that will link Kundannoor and Angamaly.

“The 45-km-long corridor will have service roads too. It will be of considerable help to motorists wanting to avoid traffic bottlenecks on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 47 corridor. The firm that will be shortlisted is expected to conduct a survey, suggest an alignment, and submit the DPR within a few months,” said Chandrasekhara Reddy, NHAI Kochi Project Director.

The per-km construction cost will be in the range of Rs.15 crore to Rs.20 crore. The land acquisition process can begin by mid-2017, if everything goes as planned, Mr. Reddy added.

To save time

The alternative road to the NH Bypass will open up a new corridor for inter-district vehicles which waste time and fuel while passing through the NH Bypass and NH 47. “The bypass cannot be widened further to cater to the influx of thousands of new vehicles each year. All that can be done is widen junctions and build flyovers. These alone will not ensure fast movement of vehicles in the corridor, Mr. Reddy said.

The busy Edappally-Vyttila stretch of the NH Bypass is four lane, while parts of the Vyttila-Aroor stretch were widened to six lane five years ago. During his visit to Kochi in September, NHAI Chairman Raghav Chandra had suggested a new bypass. He said a new alignment would enable the city to expand eastward.