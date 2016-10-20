Mrinal Sen’s autobiography translated into Malayalam

“Always Being Born”, auteur Mrinal Sen’s autobiography, is noted for its unconventional narrative style and structure.

The book — which operates a la his films like a dramatic monologue, moving back and forth between the real and the imaginative world and the past and the present, often taking impromptu detours from the set line of thought — has now been translated into Malayalam by writer K.N. Shaji without losing its essence.

“It’s been an arduous job that I thoroughly enjoyed,” says Mr. Shaji, who rues the step-motherly treatment meted out to translators in Indian languages.

“We’ve come to appreciate [Gabriel Garcia] Marquez through the English translations of his works, not by reading their original in Spanish. Then, why is it that translators in Malayalam are treated as second-rated citizens in the literary world?” he asks.

Mrinal Sen was an accidental film-maker – untrained, doing odd jobs like that of a medical representative before straying into film-making.

The book is rich with accounts of his early days, the political beliefs that nudged him on and his encounters with celebrities.

“There’s an incident that he recalls of being part of a film festival jury headed by Marquez, who tried to canvass for a favourite film-maker. His meeting with Charlie Chaplin is another,” says the translator.

Interestingly, the autobiography throws light on the loneliness and isolation that characterised his life for a long time after his wife was bedridden.

Born in the present Bangladesh, the pangs of Partition that he suffered, the ravages of war and his deep connect with the city that’s close to his heart – Calcutta (Kolkata), all come through in the autobiography.

While Mr. Shaji has translated stories and essays into Malayalam, this was his first complete translation of a longish work. Published by the Thrissur-based Current Books, it was released on World Translation Day last month.