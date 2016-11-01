Kochi

More flights from CIAL

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced the winter schedule for 2016-17, which will be in effect till March 25 next year.

The summer schedule had 1,142 flights per week. The winter schedule will have 1,294 services.

The number of flights has been increased. The largest number of flights, as per the winter schedule, will be to Dubai. There will be 60 weekly services to Dubai. There are 35 flights to Abu Dhabi per week; 34 to Muscat; 28 to Sharjah; 18 to Kuala Lumpur; seven to Bangkok and 14 to Singapore.

There will be 99 flights per week to Delhi; 57 to Mumbai and 56 to Bangalore.

