Monitoring cell yet to become fully functional

Despite recurring outbreaks of avian influenza in Kerala, the Bird Monitoring Cell, mandated to keep track of migratory birds, has not taken flight for want of statutory permission to study migratory bird movements and behaviour.

Though established a year ago, permission has not been accorded to the centre, functioning from the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, to follow the flyways of migratory birds and to trap and collect their body samples.

It was following the outbreak of avian influenza nearly two years ago that the proposal for setting up a permanent centre was established.

Lack of facilities

Though the basic infrastructure has been put in place, no binoculars, camping facilities, and Global Positioning System for keeping a tab on the movement of birds, especially migratory species, were provided. Manpower shortage has also been a matter of concern.

For any study on migratory birds and possible diseases associated with them to be authentic, birds need to be trapped, and their body fluids and bird parasites studied.

Adequately manned modern labs are imperative for such studies, said R. Sugathan, ornithologist associated with the cell.

Keeping track

With the limited facilities available, monitoring is being done in a select few sites. There is also the need for ringing birds to keep track of their movements, without which the studies would be inconclusive, he said.

P.O. Nameer, Professor and Head of the Department of Wildlife Science of the College of Forestry, pointed to the need for a modern and permanent bird monitoring system.

After the 2014 outbreak, the Kerala government had sought a report on a scientific bird monitoring system to be introduced in the State. Engaging satellite telemetry for monitoring migrants, regular monitoring of important bird areas, and regulation and quarantine measures regarding exotic pet birds were suggested. But nothing was heard about the report since, he said.

