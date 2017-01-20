Modi a master of deception, says VS

Kochi: Former Chief Minister and Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman V.S. Achuthanandan on Friday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to mimic Mahatma Gandhi.

“He [Modi] is a master of tricks who had left for Japan after plunging the country into chaos with demonetisation, which was announced without the knowledge of the RBI or Parliament. He played the drums in Japan and pranced, but cried on return. This was the trick he used to pull the rug from under L.K. Advani’s feet. And now, he is trying to don the role of Gandhi. You don’t become Gandhi just by spinning the wheel. He would not be Gandhi even if he lived a 1,000 years. People are now calling out his deceptive tactics,” Mr. Achuthanandan said while inaugurating a national seminar on the ‘Impact of liberalisation, in its 25th year, on Indian economy’ organised by the All India Insurance Employees Association as part of its national meeting.

The CPI(M) veteran said the country was witnessing the yoking together of neoliberalism with fascism. “Neoliberalism is needed to wreck the public sector to favour foreign monopolies, and it was for this purpose that shares of profit-making public sector industries are being sold in the market,” he said.

Economist Venkatesh B. Athreya spoke on the lasting adverse effects of neoliberal policies, which he described as policies of deregulation, on the plight of the common man who, over the past 25 years, was pushed to the edge with the government commercialising education and health.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev presided.

