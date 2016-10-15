Kochi

Missing road signs prove fatal for motorists

The absence of road signs is threatening the lives of unsuspecting motorists across the district.

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Thripunithura last week after a tipper lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling at Alliance Junction on the National Highway. The car was entering the National Highway from Eroor Road and according to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) authorities, there were no road signs or speed breakers to warn them of the approaching junction, thus leading to the fatal accident.

“National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) identifies black spots vulnerable to accidents from time to time where agencies concerned such as the Public Works Department and the local bodies are required to take corrective measures like putting up road signs or speed breakers. But there are a number of roads without these safeguards and which draw attention only after a tragedy has struck,” a senior MVD official said.

While the Alliance Junction where the accident occurred was not among the black spots identified, Natpac Director B.G. Sreedevi said that irrespective of whether a given area is a black spot or not, it is mandatory to have road signs and speed breakers on every approach road leading to main roads.

It is the responsibility of the owner of the road to take such measures while the District Collector can also take the initiative through the road safety council. “Signs warning of approaching junction should be put up at least 50 metres ahead of the junction,” Ms. Sreedevi said.

Sujarani, PWD superintendent engineer, central circle, which covers Ernakulam district as well, said the Department was in the process of drawing up estimates for putting up road signs on roads under its jurisdiction for implementing them with financial assistance from the Kerala Road Safety Authority. “Besides, we also make it a point to put up road signs wherever road maintenance and repair works are undertaken,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:35:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Missing-road-signs-prove-fatal-for-motorists/article16071608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY