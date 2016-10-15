Missing road signs prove fatal for motorists

The absence of road signs is threatening the lives of unsuspecting motorists across the district.

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Thripunithura last week after a tipper lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling at Alliance Junction on the National Highway. The car was entering the National Highway from Eroor Road and according to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) authorities, there were no road signs or speed breakers to warn them of the approaching junction, thus leading to the fatal accident.

“National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) identifies black spots vulnerable to accidents from time to time where agencies concerned such as the Public Works Department and the local bodies are required to take corrective measures like putting up road signs or speed breakers. But there are a number of roads without these safeguards and which draw attention only after a tragedy has struck,” a senior MVD official said.

While the Alliance Junction where the accident occurred was not among the black spots identified, Natpac Director B.G. Sreedevi said that irrespective of whether a given area is a black spot or not, it is mandatory to have road signs and speed breakers on every approach road leading to main roads.

It is the responsibility of the owner of the road to take such measures while the District Collector can also take the initiative through the road safety council. “Signs warning of approaching junction should be put up at least 50 metres ahead of the junction,” Ms. Sreedevi said.

Sujarani, PWD superintendent engineer, central circle, which covers Ernakulam district as well, said the Department was in the process of drawing up estimates for putting up road signs on roads under its jurisdiction for implementing them with financial assistance from the Kerala Road Safety Authority. “Besides, we also make it a point to put up road signs wherever road maintenance and repair works are undertaken,” she said.