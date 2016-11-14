Minister visits Southern Naval Command

Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Saturday visited the Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

He held discussions with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral A.R. Karve.

He was also given a detailed presentation on the Command and its activities, especially with regard to training.

Training facilities

He was taken on a guided tour of training facilities such as the unique Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF), which is used to train aircrew in survival techniques at sea and the Damage Control Training Facility (DCTF) ‘Avinash’, which is meant for imparting simulator training to naval personnel on controlling damage to ships at sea during war.

Mr. Bhamre also got a first-hand insight into aircraft carrier operations when he visited INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, which is in Kochi for refit and dry-docking.

This was Mr. Bhamre’s maiden visit to Kochi after assuming charge as Minister of State for Defence.