Minister to inaugurate solar plant on varsity campus

Education Minister C. Ravindranath will inaugurate the solar plant and main entrance gate on the main campus of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady near here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor M.C. Dileep Kumar said on Wednesday that about ₹61.99 lakh was spent for the construction of the main entrance gate. A statue of Sree Sankaracharya made by the faculty members and students of the Department of Painting would be unveiled on the occasion, he said.

The solar panels set up on the terrace of the academic block have a capacity of generating 100 KW of power. About 12, 000 to 15,000 units of power could be generated from the nearly 400 panels. The estimated cost of the project is ₹83.85 lakh. The varsity had received a subsidy of ₹12 lakh for its solar project. It will get an additional ₹12 lakh as subsidy.

The government-owned Keltron is the implementing agency of the project. The varsity expects to save about ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh as electricity charges after making the plant operational.

Language block

The laying of foundation stone for the varsity’s language block and administrative staff quarters will also be held on Saturday. An estimated ₹5.7 crore will be utilised for the language block. The three-storeyed building will house the English department on the ground floor and Malayalam and Hindi departments on the other floors. A seminar hall with a capacity to seat 110 persons will also be part of the block.

The varsity has earmarked ₹8.14 crore for constructing the staff quarters. The seven-storeyed building will have 20 units for the non-teaching staff being set up using the assistance from the University Grants Commission.