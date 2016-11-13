Minister lauds NPOL personnel

Ahead of the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the State’s only DRDL institution, delivering the indigenously developed mini sonar Abhay, the advanced hull-mounted sonar HUMSA-UG, the NACS (Near Field Acoustic Characterisation System) and the AIDSS (Advanced Integrated Distress Sonar System) to the Defence Ministry for production by the industry, the Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre visited the lab on Saturday.

He interacted with the personnel of the lab and commended them for developing products that enhanced India’s naval capabilities. S. Kedarnath Shenoy, Director of NPOL, along with senior scientists and administrators, received Mr. Bhamre.

Detailed presentation

The MoS also visited the Southern Naval Command and held discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral A.R. Karve. He was also given a detailed presentation on the Command and its activities, especially with regard to training which is the main role of the command. Mr. Bhamre also had a guided tour of the training facilities such as the Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at the naval base that’s used to train aircrew in survival techniques at sea and the Damage Control Training facility (DCTF) “Avinash” which is meant for imparting simulator training to naval personnel on controlling damage to ships at sea during war.

He also visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, berthed at the Kochi port following its first refit at the Cochin Shipyard.