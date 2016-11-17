Milk producers seek RBI nod for fund transfer

The dairy sector in the district has been hit hard by the demonetisation of high value currency notes. “Payments to dairy farmers are pending for about a fortnight now,” said Chairman of Ernakulam Region Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union P.A. Balan here on Wednesday.

He said the milk cooperative planned to seek special permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transfer of Rs.10 crore each to the primary milk societies. There are around 840 primary societies under the Ernakulam region comprising districts of Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam. Payments to the farmers per month range between Rs.25 and Rs.30 crore.

“The volume of payment has gone up now with more farmers approaching the milk cooperative as local milk sales have dropped following the shortage of currency notes,” he said.

“If the farmers cannot be paid for more than 15 days, they will find it difficult to manage their business because of the high cost of cattle feed and other inputs,” he added.

He pointed out that milk collection had increased between 30,000 and 35,000 litres per day after the demonetisation of the notes. The daily milk collection was in the range of 2,95,000 litres, he added. “While milk sale from the union outlets has not been seriously affected, sale of products like peta sweets and ice creams from the cooperative has dipped significantly,” Mr. Balan said.

Most of the primary milk producers’ societies depend on local cooperative societies for their fund transactions. The societies had been handicapped by the RBI directive to them not to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, he added.