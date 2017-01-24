Meet on family medicine to begin on Friday

The third national conference on Family Medicine and Primary Healthcare organised by the Academy of Family Physicians of India (AFPI) will begin at IMA House on Friday. “Providing primary healthcare services to the people is the prime aim of the conference,” said office-bearers of the organisation at a press meet held here on Tuesday.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will formally inaugurate the conference on Saturday at 3 p.m.

A workshop will be held for PG students on Friday. The conference will conclude on Sunday.

About 800 doctors working in the field will participate in the conference. Organising chairman Dr. Rashmi Kaimal, organising secretary Dr. Serin Kuriakose, AFPI Kerala chapter president Dr. Bijay Raj, secretary Dr. Serin Pilakkadavathu and other members participated in the press meet.