Mayor says charges unfounded

Mayor Soumini Jain dismissed the allegations raised against her as baseless and unfounded.

Replying to the developments, Ms. Jain said she had tried to give audience to all councillors and accommodate their views to the possible extent.

“I am unaware of such complaints and did not find anything unusual in their absence in the last council meeting. All councillors may not turn up for all meetings due to their preoccupations,” she said.

While defending her stance, Ms. Jain said those aggrieved with her should come up with specific complaints rather than making sweeping charges. “The allegations made by the members were groundless and unsubstantiated,” she added.