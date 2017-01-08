Mayor defends decision on vigilance probe into signage deal

KOCHI: Unfazed by criticism from fellow councillors, Mayor Soumini Jain defended her decision to go in for a vigilance probe into the signage deal by quoting the provisions of the Kerala Municipalities Act and maintaining that she had acted to protect the interests of the local body.

“The Kerala Municipalities Act empowers civic heads to take decisions to safeguard the interests of civic bodies. If an official is found erring, the Mayor should act to correct him rather than waiting to discuss the issue at some forum. In the case of the signage deal, the agency flouted most of the contractual conditions,” she said.

The decision to go in for a vigilance probe was taken after obtaining legal opinion on the matter. Legal experts had pointed out serious discrepancies in the deal and highlighted instances of fraudulent acts, cheating, and misconduct. In such a situation, the Mayor is duty-bound to act, Ms. Jain added.

On the complaint that the issue was not discussed at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, she said it would be reported at the meeting to be held on Monday. “Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod and Town Planning standing committee chairperson Shiny Mathew have been briefed about the decision. Works standing committee chairman P.M. Harris was briefed about it on Saturday,” she said.

Ms. Jain wondered as to why a section of Congress councillors was keen on defending an agency that had violated its contractual obligations with the local body.

When contacted, Mr. Vinod said the Mayor had hinted that the vigilance probe was required into the deal as she had received legal opinion to that effect. Mr. Vinod added that he had no information whether the issue had been discussed at the CPP meeting as he had not attended the last few meetings.