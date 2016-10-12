Marriage, birth certificates at a click

Getting birth, death and marriage certificates from the Kochi Corporation will now be possible with a mouse-click.

After a delay of nearly seven years, the first module of the e-governance programme of the corporation is finally ready for launch. Though the civic authorities are waiting for the convenience of the Minister for Local Administration to launch the programme, they are already using the system for issuing the certificates.

For applying for the certificates, one needs to visit the website of the Kochi Corporation (kochimunicipalcorporation.gov.in) and click on the tab of TCS, the service provider.

After filling in the mandatory columns and making the payments through the payment gateway, the customers need to wait for a maximum period of three days. Around 90 per cent of the marriage certificates are at present processed and issued using the software. In most of the cases, the certificates are issued on the same day, an official said.

The certificates can be collected either from the office of the local body or received in the applicants’ mail ids.

The online application of certificates will lead to the end of the decades-old practice of obtaining the birth and death certificates on the stamp paper. The local body had appealed to the State government to scrap the practice and allow the certificates to be printed on paper.