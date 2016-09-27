Mani abused official position: VACB

It is prima facie revealed that former Finance Minister K.M. Mani had taken undue interest in granting retrospective effect to tax reduction to Ayurvedic cosmetic manufacturers and staying the revenue recovery proceedings initiated against poultry dealers, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court.

Writ petition

The statement was filed in response to a writ petition filed by Mr. Mani challenging the registration of FIRs against him.

In the statement issued here, Feroz M. Shafeeque, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Range, Kochi said that the allegation of corruption in this deal needed a detailed investigation.

Rebutted

The Investigation Officer has also rebutted the contention of Mr. Mani that it was the Subject Committee of the Assembly which had ordered granting of retrospective effect to tax reduction.