Kochi

Mani abused official position: VACB

Cases involving Ayurvedic cosmetics manufacturers, poultry dealers

It is prima facie revealed that former Finance Minister K.M. Mani had taken undue interest in granting retrospective effect to tax reduction to Ayurvedic cosmetic manufacturers and staying the revenue recovery proceedings initiated against poultry dealers, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court.

Writ petition

The statement was filed in response to a writ petition filed by Mr. Mani challenging the registration of FIRs against him.

In the statement issued here, Feroz M. Shafeeque, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Range, Kochi said that the allegation of corruption in this deal needed a detailed investigation.

Rebutted

The Investigation Officer has also rebutted the contention of Mr. Mani that it was the Subject Committee of the Assembly which had ordered granting of retrospective effect to tax reduction.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY