Kochi

Maneed fights tooth and nail

Residents of Maneed panchayat in Piravom have joined hands to do away with the stray dog menace.

They blocked animal lovers, who reached the place on Saturday after coming across reports that culling of dogs was progressing in the panchayat.

Tension prevailed in the area after the residents asked the dog lovers why they were not opposing the culling of other animals for meat consumption.

The residents also asked the dog lovers to provide shelter to the stray dogs in the region. The residents said the stray dog menace in Maneed had increased in recent times.

Many domestic animals were also attacked by the dangerous dogs.



