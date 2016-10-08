Managements rule out talks with govt. on fee structure

: There will be no further talks with the government on the fee issue involving self-financing institutions, K. M. Moosa, vice- president, Kerala Private Medical Management Association, said here on Friday.

The admissions for the new academic year have been completed. The fee structure in colleges affiliated to the association is less compared to the medical colleges under Christian managements and institutions admitting students on their own, he said.

Mr. Moosa said more problems related to the fee could come up next year. There may be a situation where students would have to enrol for medical courses by paying a higher fee, he said.