MLA seeks end to toll collection at Pulleppady

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden has written to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, demanding immediate steps to put an end to collection of toll on the Pulleppady bridge.

The bridge built by the Roads and Bridges Corporation Kerala was commissioned in 2010. In his letter, Mr. Eden pointed out that the bridge was constructed with funding from the Indian Railways and the Central Road Fund.

With the Kochi metro work under way, a large number of motorists depend on the bridge.

Hence, Mr. Eden demanded that the toll collection, which had been on for the last six years, be stopped forthwith.

The PWD had suspended toll collection along three roads in Thripunithura constituency at the instance of local MLA M. Swaraj.