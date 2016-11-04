MGU Syndicate to review nod for 70 unaided colleges

Nearly 70 unaided colleges sanctioned during the last four years by previous Syndicate of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), which was nominated by the United Democratic Front, would come under the ambit of a probe by the reconstituted Syndicate.

The Left Democratic Front-nominated Syndicate has started reviewing reports that the colleges lacked basic facilities. It would also probe whether rules were bypassed or violated while sanctioning these colleges.

“We will visit the all 70 colleges which were sanctioned by the previous Syndicate as part of the inquiry. The Syndicate will also review the courses approved by the previous Syndicate,” said Syndicate member Sherafudeen K.

Alleging that several self-financing courses were given the green signal by the previous Syndicate by shutting down off-campus programmes and distance education courses, Mr. Sherafudeen pointed out that the Syndicate had received complaints that many of the unaided colleges had started operating without even adhering to the stipulations on minimum land required for setting up the institution.

“We have received information that documents that described the land as paddy fields were submitted for getting the approval. Such irregularities would come under the detailed probe of the new Syndicate,” he said.

The committee probing the issue would submit its findings before the government for follow-up action. It would also recommend a Vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of the unaided colleges.

The Hindu had earlier reported that over 8,000 seats under the self-financing mode for undergraduate programmes in affiliated colleges had no takers after Mahatma Gandhi University closed its admission process for the new academic year.