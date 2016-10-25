Lorry strike hits fuel supply; talks in capital today

An indefinite strike by lorry owners and workers engaged in transport of petroleum products has hit fuel availability and around 900 fuel franchisees of Indian Oil Corporation are running low on stock.

A petroleum dealer said there were no petroleum supplies in the past two days. The Transport Minister has called a meeting of the owners, workers and petroleum dealers in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to sort out the issues and possibly end the strike. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., said A. M. David, convener of the coordination committee of transporters, workers and dealers engaged by the three public sector oil marketing companies.

The strike began on Friday with the lorry owners demanding that tenders invited for the next contract period between 2016 and 2021 should be cancelled or modified to accommodate their demand for better remuneration.

The lorry owners are also angry that the Indian Oil Corporation wanted the lorries to be installed with oil spill sensor. The equipment, the lorry owners claimed, was costly and unaffordable for them at the transport rate quoted by the oil marketing company.

Indian Oil Corporation has said that there will be no compromise on safety and financial norms. IOC is the lead player in the Kerala petroleum market and supplies fuel to Kerala State Transport Corporation for its fleet of buses.

Mr. David claimed that the money being offered for transport in the next contract is lower than what was offered in the present contract. He also said that the oil marketing company had said that it would give preference in awarding the transport contract to companies that had at least 10 per cent of the required number of lorries.

This would only help the big transport companies at the cost of the smaller ones, he said. IOC requires around 550 lorries for transport of petroleum and other products. Ultimately, the number of contractors would be shrunk to around 10, he said.

