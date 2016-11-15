Lifestyle changes can stall onset of hereditary diabetes: experts

World Diabetes Day was observed by the Kochi branch of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association and State chapter of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) at the General Hospital here on Monday with an awareness programme.

Deputy Police Commissioner Arul R.B. Krishna inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, hospital superintendent V.S. Dalia said lifestyle modifications could stall the onset of hereditary diabetes by up to 20 years.

“Chances of diabetes increase in children, who, without any physical exercise, sit for hours in front of the television and other gadgets,” said IMA Kochi president M. Narayanan. “There are more chances of children consuming high levels of salt, sweet and fat being affected by diabetes in the future,” he added.

Free insulin

“The General Hospital will give free insulin to children under 18 years from below poverty line (BPL) families,” said G. Manoj, senior consultant at the General Hospital.

RSSDI-Kerala chapter in association with Varma Hospital, Thripunithura, organised a 5-km walk from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday in which over 600 people participated. Free blood tests and HbA1C tests were done as part of the medical camp. Seminar and awareness classes were led by doctors and dieticians.

A free diabetes screening camp was held at KIMS Hospital to mark the day.

Lourdes Hospital held a function on Saturday to mark the anniversary of Madhuram scheme to help Type 1 diabetes patients in association with the Cochin Shipyard. About 30 children from poor families in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur are being provided help under the scheme.