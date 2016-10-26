Kochi

Legal metrology seals 6 fuel vending machines

The Legal Metrology Department has sealed six fuel vending machines of four retail dealers in Ernakulam and Thodupuzha after an inspection revealed anomalies in the quantity of fuel dispensed.

Deputy Controller (Central Zone) R. Rammohan said four machines of two dealers at Kalamassery and Irumpanam and two machines of a dealer at Thodupuzha were sealed after it was found that there was shortfall of over 25 ml for every five litres of fuel sold.

A shortfall of 0.5 per cent is the maximum permissible as per Legal Metrology Act enacted by the Parliament in 2009. “The sealed machines can be reused only after the dealers correct the flaws and report to us,” he said.

Mr. Rammohan added that the Department had written to the Centre to include tyre-pressure gauges in fuel outlets in the Act since there were complaints of lack of standardisation and different readings of tyre pressure.

