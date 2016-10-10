Lecture dwells on political dimensions of death

The political dimensions of death formed the core of the annual Sukumar Azhikode lecture delivered by academic Udaya Kumar at Sri Sankara University, Kalady, the other day.

Mr. Udaya Kumar, who spoke on ‘The Politics of Spirits: Death and the Contemporary,’ took as his point of departure the proliferation of visual and verbal images linked to death in the public domain in recent times.

Instances of online executions, politically resonant suicides, and news coverage of mass killings and assault on individuals were discussed by him to explain how these have become tools of public memory-making through acts of mourning and resolute resemblance.

Starting with a discussion of Anand Patwardhan’s documentary, Jai Bhim Comrade and the political dimension of suicides and mourning, Mr. Udaya Kumar, who teaches English at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, analysed the relationship between these and contemporary organisations of power that drew on and regulated death as a political resource and a point of strategic intervention.

The lecture argued that the technologies of power were closely tied to the mobilisation of racial and ethnic divides in our times, both globally and in India. A wide range of cultural expressions have arisen in recent decades around the prominence of death in public life. In Malayalam literature, he said, the novels of Anand engaged with populations that had been divested of their citizenship and individuals who had been denuded of their identities.

Citing C. Ayyappan’s fiction, he sought to demonstrate the forms of alternative memory-making that the politics of death and mourning makes possible.

K.S. Ravi Kumar, Head of the Department of Malayalam, presided over the event.