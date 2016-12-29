League may call for removal of Mayor

KOCHI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) may toughen its stand against Mayor Soumini Jain and may even call for her removal from the post.

The district committee meeting of the party, scheduled for Friday evening, may come up with a statement against the Mayor, against whom the party has been nursing a grouse.

The meeting may even call for a change of leadership in the corporation council as “the Mayor has been spreading canards against the party,” according to League sources.

The Mayor has even misled the Congress leadership on the dispute between her and the party, which has irked the League leadership, party sources said.

Incidentally, the IUML has decided not to attend any conciliatory meeting convened by the UDF leadership as the one held on Wednesday had failed to break the ice. “As the Mayor has not changed her stance and refused to change her approach to the UDF constituent, the meetings have become futile exercises,” sources said.

League representatives in the council had earlier decided not to defend the Mayor at meetings.

When asked about the propriety of a UDF constituent demanding a change of leadership in the Congress, IUML sources conceded that it was the prerogative of the Congress to decide on its Mayor candidate. However, League nominees were finding it tough to get along with the Mayor.

“The Congress leadership should correct the Mayor and come out with a formula to iron out the issue. The League cannot accept the Mayor unnecessarily interfering in the portfolio allotted to the party. If the Mayor refuses to correct her stance. The party will have no other way but to toughen its stand against her,” League sources said.