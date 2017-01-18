Late-night crackdown on errant autorickshaw operators

In a major crackdown on errant autorickshaw operators, 183 cases were registered collecting over ₹2.5 lakh as fine in a late-night special drive carried out by six squads of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) led by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla along the northern suburbs of the city on Tuesday.

Top MVD officials, including Deputy Transport Commissioner K.G. Samuel, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer P.H. Sadik Ali and Enforcement RTO M. Suresh, hit the road with the Collector in the drive which started around 6.30 p.m. and went on way past midnight.

The drive was held in the wake of widespread complaints received against autorickshaw operators over issues ranging from operating without meters and charging exorbitant fares to rude behaviour towards passengers.

A total of 94 cases were registered against autorickshaws found operating without functional meters. Another 64 cases were registered on spotting unauthorised high intensity LED headlight lamps and against those found operating without headlights.

Six cases were registered for dangerous and reckless driving, five cases for non-payment of road tax, and four cases against drivers who had no licence. Three cases were registered for using high decibel air horns. One case each was registered for operating without insurance and fitness certificate and six other cases were registered for various other offences.

Over 200 autorickshaws were inspected as part of the drive starting from Kalamassery and covering Aluva, Angamaly and parts of Perumbavur. Aluva railway station was one of the focal area following complaints that passengers alighting at the station, especially the migrants bound for Perumbavur, were constantly fleeced by unscrupulous autorickshaw operators.

The drive will be on for a week.