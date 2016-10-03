Kochi

Kudumbasree records Onam sales worth Rs.8.87 cr.

The district unit of the Kudumbasree Mission has achieved total sales of Rs.8.87 crore during the Onam season with about half the turnover coming in from sale of vegetables and Onam-related products such as paayasam and Onathappan.

Around 45 per cent of the sales comprised vegetables. An official said the sales were conducted through 102 outlets across Ernakulam. Between 20 and 25 women were involved in each of the outlets, the official said.

There has also been a surge in the number of neighbourhood groups with more women showing keen interest in taking up group farming activities. More than 600 acres came under vegetable and banana cultivation ahead of Onam.

While places like Manajalloor, Piravom, Pampakkuda, Muvattupuzha, Kumbalam and Alangad had large tracts of land under vegetable cultivation, more than 14,000 growbags were used in urban areas to grow vegetables.

