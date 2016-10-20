Kochi sets new goals ahead of FIFA Under-17 World Cup

The city’s visibility across the global tourism map and its economy are expected to get a major boost after the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced officially on Wednesday that Kochi would host the Under-17 Football World Cup in 2017.

Sports enthusiasts from across the world are expected to fly down here to watch the league matches involving four of the nearly 24 participating teams.

The city’s tourism, hospitality, transport and allied sectors are gearing up to cash in on the revenue possibilities emerging out of the international event.

“It’s a great opportunity for the State to showcase its rich cultural heritage and tourism. The World Cup will also be a big boost for the local economy,” said A.P. M. Mohammed Hanish, IAS, the State government’s nodal officer for the event.

Abraham George, president of the Kerala Travel Mart, exuded confidence that the sporting event would scale up the tourism visibility of the State.

“We hope that about 2,000 to 3,000 rooms would be booked during the event.

More than the commercial gains, the World Cup offers a major business opportunity to the tourism and hospitality sectors,” he said.

“Getting to host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be yet another feather in Kochi’ cap,” said Jose Dominic, executive committee member of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association and a member of the State government’s tourism advisory board.

“More than the event itself, the association of the city with the global event will have spin-off benefits in the long run for its hospitality industry. Kochi will be a favourite destination in the minds of the people travelling to the city in connection with the event,” Mr. Dominic said.

12 five-star hotels

The city has 12 five-star hotels that have about 2,000-odd rooms, about eight heritage hotels with 200-odd rooms and other categories of star hotels.