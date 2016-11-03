Kochi Port set to turn car freight hub

The smooth unloading of the consignment of cars from the third call of Dresden, which arrived here on Tuesday night, has calmed the nerves of the port authority here, which was worried about a labour dispute disrupting the flow of the remunerative cargo.

A statement issued by the Cochin Port Trust said that with the third call of the car carrier Dresden, Kochi was gearing up to be a hub for coastal movement of automobiles. The car carrier called at Kochi on its way back from Kandla with 606 cars. The ship will sail to Ennore and will call at Kochi in another week on its voyage back to Kandla. With the labour problems settled, Kochi should get four to six calls by Dresden a month with 600 to 1,000 cars per call.

The car carrier, with a total capacity to carry 4,300 vehicles on 13 decks, first called at the port here in the last week of September. Since Kerala is a big market for automobiles with annual sales of 1,80,000 units, coastal transport is being considered as a way to reduce the transport cost and to take hundreds of lorries off the congested national highways. It is expected that about 30 per cent of the cars would shift to the coastal transport mode.