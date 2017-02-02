Kerala Litearture Festival draws huge crowds

“There have been many predictions about the demise of the book. Yet, I am glad to see that literature festivals across the globe are picking up good crowds and that the young crowd is moving in these circles”. It was the crowd assembled at the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening that inspired writer and spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev to say these words in his address during the opening of the second Kerala Literature festival.

Right from the beginning of the day, the venue of the literature festival saw a sizeable crowd paying keen attention to all the discussions happening at the three main venues of the event. The Student’s KLF, which marked the beginning of the festival, was dedicated to the campus crowd.

At one venue there was atheist writer C.Ravichandran discussing the importance of rational thinking with science writer Jeevan Job Thomas, while in a later session, writers Benyamin and P.T. Muhammed Sadique entered into a discussion on the dimensions of the former’s novels. In the interactive session, Benyamin announced that he wouldn’t mind writing a ‘Pashu Jeevitham’ if the situation demanded and that he was not afraid to write his mind. “Pakistan is not as bad a country as it is being pictured. After all, they have a bigger literature festival than this one”, he said.

The discussion on the theatre activities in campuses had noted theatre personalities A. Shanthakumar and Gireesh P.C. speaking on why the theatre in campuses, though very profound, were not noticed by the public. They went on to discuss novel trends in theatre while criticising some of them.

Writers U.K. Kumaran and Subhash Chandran spoke on the connection between land and writing while actor Mamukoya had an interactive session with the students.

A student’s literature quiz conducted by P.Premachandran saw overwhelming participation from schools in North Kerala. The team from Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttikkattoor, bagged the first prize while IVHS, Parappur, Malappuram, and JNMGHSS, Puthuppanam, bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

The highlight of the first day was a discussion between Jaggi Vasudev and journalist Shashi Kumar, which kept the audience on its toes till the end.