Keeping pokkali farming alive

The numbers read like statistics from a losing battle. Out of a total of 400 acres in the Maruvakkadu pokkali paddy collective in Chellanam panchayat, around 260 acres have been identified as cultivable.

Of these, only 20 acres came under sowing this year and paddy from 16 acres was harvested late last week in a bid by a dedicated group of people eager to keep the traditional pokkali farming alive for posterity.

Pokkali rice cultivation has had a bad season, says Francis Kalathungal of Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti, which has tried to protect the remaining pokkali fields in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts from totally disappearing. The efforts in the Maruvakkadu panchayat this year stands out because it has come against heavy odds.

The rains were scant last season. Pokkali cultivation is totally rain-fed as the fields need to be inundated with rainwater to help drain the salt content in the soil until the sowing takes place.

Mr. Francis said the Maruvakkadu farmers used the traditional Chettivirippu variety of pokkali seeds and most of the little yield they received would be dried and stored as seeds for the next season.

The Chellanam panchayat authorities have declared that pokkali cultivation would be protected. On the occasion of the harvest of the Maruvakkadu fields, vice president of the panchayat K.D. Prasad said the authorities were duty-bound to solve the problems facing the pokkali farmers in the area.

He also said he expected the State to provide protection to the paddy variety, which withstands salt water and flooding. The threat to pokkali rice cultivation has come from the shrimp farmers.

The Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti said though the State provided fund for pumping water out of the pokkali fields and for protection of bunds of the fields, the help directly benefited the shrimp farmers rather than the rice cutltivators.

Maruvakkadu pokkali paddy collective in Chellanam panchayat fighting odds to preserve the traditional farming