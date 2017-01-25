Karnataka native arrested in woman’s death

KOCHI: The Mattancherry police probing the brutal murder of a 62-year-old woman have apprehended the prime suspect in the case.

Officials identified the suspect as Mahendran, a native of Karnataka. A police team from Kochi arrested him from an isolated location near Yadavagiri in Mysuru. He will be brought to Kochi by Wednesday evening and is slated to be produced before a magistrate the next day after interrogation.

The suspect, who worked as a security guard of the house where the murder took place, had been absconding since the incident on January 23. “While preliminary investigation suggested his involvement in the crime, we are yet to ascertain the factors leading to the murder and the role played by him,” officials said.

During investigation, the police also traced evidence of a scuffle in the room where the woman was found dead.

The body of Shakunthala was found lying in a pool of blood at the house, which is owned by a family settled in Mysuru. Investigations pointed to blood loss due to a severe head injury as the cause for the death.

The victim, who worked as a domestic help, was in charge of cleaning up the otherwise locked house. The incident came to light on Monday afternoon when neighbours noticed the body.