KMRL, DMRC spat over metro project

Even as the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) dashed off letters to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) head office demanding more technical hands to oversee the integration of various components of the Kochi metro and to speed up work, DMRC officials expressed confidence that the April 2017 deadline to commission the 12-km Aluva-Palarivattom corridor would be adhered to.

In its communication to the DMRC, the KMRL explained how integration between tracks and systems like third traction (the third rail to source power for trains) and signalling and telecommunication (S & T) system had suffered delay owing to “non-availability” of workers with proven metro experience.

“The DMRC must also monitor better integration and various project components to ensure better quality work. Moreover, contractors must be pulled up for not mobilising adequate manpower to complete the work in a time-bound manner,” sources in the agency said.

However, DMRC officials put up a brave front, saying the design of all components had been finalised two years ago, and that contractors were duty bound to complete them in a time-bound manner in accordance with our guidelines.

“Moreover, DMRC Principal Advisor E. Sreedharan has been speaking to contractors directly to speed up work. The question of hassles in integration does not arise since Alstom has won the bid for three major components of laying third traction, installing S & T, and manufacturing coaches,” they said.

Delay

The DMRC officials added that there was some delay in converging all components of the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system since it was being done for the second time in India, the first being in Hyderabad. On the alleged delay in the construction of metro stations, they said it would be over by December.

The track and traction work has already been completed up to Palarivattom, and it is fast under way on the stretch up to Maharaja’s College Ground up to where trains can be operated from April, the revised deadline, they said.

