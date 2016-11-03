KMA’s student convention on Saturday

The Kerala Management Association (KMA) will conduct its annual students convention at Gokulam Convention Centre here on Saturday.

A release issued here said that over 1,500 students from prominent business schools, engineering colleges as well as students pursuing CA/CS/ICWAI courses from within the State were expected to attend. The theme of this year’s convention would be “Shaping the budding managers for tomorrow”.

Kuncheria P. Issac, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University, will inaugurate the programme. More details can be had on 0484- 2317917.